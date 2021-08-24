Brazil’s São Paulo railway workers are on strike. Ten workers have already been dismissed



CPTM’s (Metropolitan Trains Company of São Paulo) railway workers of lines 11 – Coral, 12 – Safira and 13 – Jade decided in an assembly to go on strike on Tuesday, August 24.

Ten railway workers have already been dismissed because of the strike. The workers are demanding salary reinstatement for 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 fiscal years.

The strike was voted at a meeting held on Monday, August 23. The Workers Union of Railway Companies in the Central Zone of Brazil represents approximately 2,500 employees.



Railway workers are entering their third year without a readjustment of their salaries, accumulating a wage deflation of more than 10 percent, which was the official inflation rate for this period. In addition, the company, which is managed by the São Paulo state government, has not paid workers what they are owed from a profit sharing plan.



The wage readjustment requested and authorized by São Paulo’s TRT-2 (Regional Labor Court 2nd Region) is 4% for 2020/2021 and 6.36 for 2021/2022. The strike is to force the company – CPTM, and the government of São Paulo to pay the wages correction.



The action of the CPTM railway workers takes place amid a wave of strikes by transport workers in Brazil and a general growth of struggles by the working class against the lowering of living standards and the unsafe conditions in workplaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. According the union, at CPTM unfortunately recorded 80 deaths of workers due to COVID.



Send motion in solidarity to Workers Union of Railway Companies in the Central Zone of Brazil:

sindicatocentraldobrasil@gmail.com with a copy to: internacional@cspconlutas.org.br