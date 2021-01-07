Podcast WorkWeek interviews Dave Van Deusen about the threat of a coup in USA

WorkWeek interviews Dave Van Deusen, the president of the Vermont AFL-CIO about the threat of a coup and his state AFL-CIO call for a general strike if a coup is attempted. He discusses why labor must organize against these threats.

WorkWeek also looks at the systemic racism at the San Francisco Health Service System and the Human Resources Department.

You can listen to here: WorkWeek Radio

WorkWeek also hears from a San Francisco rally at the British consulate to call for the freedom of Julian Assange.

Additional media:

