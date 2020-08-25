Postal Workers on strike for a Week in Brazil

Brazilian postal workers have been on strike since August 17, 2020 in defense of their contract and against privatization.



Brazilian government wants to cut 70 out of 79 labor rights from their contract in order to privatize the Brazil Post company.



On August 21, 2020 the Supreme Court allowed the company to anticipate in one-year time, the bargaining set for September 2021.

After the Supreme Court decision, the strike got stronger.



CSP-Conlutas stands in solidarity with postal workers on strike and their demands for labor rights and against privatization.