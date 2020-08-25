International Solidarity to Italian political prisoner Cesare Battisti

On December 2018, Italian political prisoner Cesare Battisti was arrested in Bolivia.



Eight years before, former Brazilian president Lula da Silva refused to extradite him to Italy.



In Italy he confessed his participation in the execution of four far-right Italians in the 1970s and was sentenced to imprisonment for life.

Currently he is in solitary confinement in a high security prison in Sardinia Island.



On August 20, 2020, former president Lula da Silva declared that he was disappointed by Cesare Battisti confession. His statement brought controversy.



CSP-Conlutas official, Magno de Carvalho, wrote a letter reminding Lula da Silva two critical issues.



The first is that Brazilian people fought and won the general amnesty in 1979. Many of the amnestied activists, including former guerrilleros, built the workers’ party together with Lula da Silva.



The second is that the Brazilian working class is also disappointed with Lula da Silva, what was instrumental for the election of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.